Biman cancels flights



Biman Bangladesh Airlines has cancelled its all six domestic flights due to a lack of passengers on the second day after resumption of services following a two-month shutdown over the coronavirus crisis.





The cancelled flights were on the routes linking Dhaka with Syedpur, Chattogram and Sylhet, the flag carrier's spokesperson Tahera Khandokar said on Tuesday, reports bdnews24.com.





Biman published a notice on the cancellation of the flights on its website on Monday, the deputy general manager said.





The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh allowed the planes to carry passengers at up to 75 percent of their capacity, but the airlines operated far below that limit as passengers were still wary of flying.





On the first day of resumption on Monday, Biman had to cancel four flights to and from Chattogram and Sylhet due to the small number of passengers. It carried only four passengers to Syedpur and 20 on the return flight to Dhaka.





Tahera said they have five flights scheduled for Wednesday and those will be cancelled as well if they fail to get enough passengers.





