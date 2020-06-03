'Overcrowded transports a cause of concern'



BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the government has surrendered to the public transport syndicate.





He came up with the allegation while speaking at an online press briefing on Tuesday.





Rizvi said, "Although the government was supposed to resume public transport services based on some conditions, those have not been implemented at all. It's seen that health hygiene rule is being ignored in all modes of public transport, including buses, launches, tempos and auto-rickshaws."







The BNP leader said people are getting into long-distance buses amid huge rush. Some buses are carrying passengers on their rooftops. There's been overflow of passengers in launches, ignoring social distancing.





"In fact, the government has surrendered to the transport syndicate," he claimed.





Rizvi alleged that the government is doing everything only to serve the interests of the ruling-party syndicate, and accused the government of "miserably failing" to tackle the disaster, pandemic and ensure security for the lives of people and their property.







