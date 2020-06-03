'Govt failed to control coronavirus outbreak'



Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain has said that the government failed to control the outbreak of the coronavirus and it is seriously affecting public life.





He made the comment through a statement on Tuesday. Dr Kamal and his party's General Secretary Dr Reza Kibria urged the government to take proper measures to tackle the virus and gain people's confidence.





They said, "The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic on people's lives has been awful. The situation has deteriorated due to the government's mismanagement." Kamal and Kibria also said the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11 but the government took time to announce general holidays at the end of March.





"We had adequate time to chalk out a national strategy. We have failed to utilize it. The testing rate is very low in Bangladesh compared to that of other countries and people have no confidence in data provided by the government on deaths caused by coronavirus,'' they added.





The two leaders further said, the delay in taking proper steps and the delayed and relaxed general holidays led to sufferings for people.





They urged the government to ensure proper safety equipment for doctors and health workers as soon as possible.





