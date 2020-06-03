'No corrupt person will be spared'



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood on Monday warned that no corrupt person would be spared in any situation in the country."No matter how difficult the time is. Once corruption takes place, legal actions will be taken against those involved," he said.





The ACC chief came up with the remarks when he was informed of the progress of the anti-graft body's legal actions against those involved in embezzlement of relief goods, including foodstuffs, under the government's relief programs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports BSS. He said after receiving specific allegations, the ACC filed a number of cases against the people involved in relief plundering in different parts of the country and some people were arrested in those cases.





Although this is a tough time, Mahmood said, there is no alternative to taking legal actions against the corrupt people.





Noting that all channels of filing graft allegations are open now, he said the national anti-graft agency is scrutinizing all the allegations of commoners received through mass media, social media and the ACC's intelligence unit.





"No corrupt person would be speared. Legal actions will be taken after examining all the graft allegations. All corrupt people would be brought to justice," Mahmood added.





About the ACC's officials' infection with coronavirus, he said at the onset of COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission had taken various precautionary measures, including installation of thermal scanner and distribution of hand sanitizer among its officials, to prevent the lethal virus.





"But, unfortunately, two ACC officers died of COVID-19," the ACC chief said, seeking the early recovery of some other officials infected with coronavirus.



He urged the ACC officials to accomplish office works maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.





