PM for ICU in all district hospitals

PM Sheikh Hasina speaks at the ECNEC meeting through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban on Tuesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities concerned to install intensive care units (ICU) in all hospitals located in all districts across Bangladesh.





Sheikh Hasina gave this directive on Tuesday while attending the weekly meeting with Executive Committee on National Economic Council (ECNEC).





ICUs have become highly essential in the current situation for the treatment of coronavirus patients.





Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters on Tuesday after the meeting, "Honorable Prime Minister has asked to set up an ICU in each of the district hoslitals."





Sheikh Hasina has also given directives to ensure higher availability of oxygen and ventilators in all hospitals. MA Mannan further said that the Prime Minister has directed to purchase necessary instruments for this purpose.





MA Mannan informed that microbiological laboratories will be established in different hospitals to deal with future pandemics.





MA Mannan added that isolation units and critical care units will be installed in 17 medical college hospitals and health professionals will be further trained up.





3500 health workers will be trained up with higher skills and knowledge.





Isolation units and critical care units will be installed in district hospitals too.



Moreover, infection prevention units will be established in all secondary and tertiary hospitals, MA Mannan stated.





--- Agency

Leave Your Comments