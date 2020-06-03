Global coronavirus death toll now 380,205





The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 6,377,596 while the death toll reached 380,205 on Wednesday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





JHU data show that Brazil has 555,383 confirmed coronavirus cases, the second highest in the world after the USA. The South American country lost 31,199 lives to Covid-19 till date.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths. It recorded 106,180 deaths and 1,831,806 cases so far. In the US, New York State alone counted 29,968 deaths till date.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 39,452, followed by Italy with 33,530, France 28,943 and Spain 27,127, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Some countries like China and New Zealand seem to have the pandemic under control. Besides, Europe is in the process of lifting lockdown.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





The country on Tuesday saw the biggest jump in cases in a day with the detection of record 2,911 new cases in the span of 24 hours. So far, the health authorities confirmed 52,445 cases.





During the same period, 37 more patients died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 709.





Among the total infection, 11,120 people have so far recovered.

