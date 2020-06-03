DGF official dies from coronavirus









A senior official of the Directorate General of Food died from coronavirus on Monday night.





Utpal Kumar Saha, 53, chief controller of Dhaka Rationing under the DGF, recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment.





He died around 11:30pm yesterday.





BCS Food Association, a platform of BCS food cadres, made the disclosure in a condolence message on Tuesday and mourned the death.





Utpal joined the government service as a food cadre through 18th BCS examination.





Meanwhile, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death.





In a condolence message, he said the DGF lost an honest, experienced and efficient officer.





He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

