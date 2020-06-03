Published:  11:32 AM, 03 June 2020

Brazil surpasses 30,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Brazil surpassed 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday as the disease continued to rip through South America’s worst-hit country.

Figures released by the health ministry showed 1,262 deaths in the previous 24-hours, as well as 28,936 new infections.

The overall number of cases — 555,383 — makes Brazil the second most affected country by the crisis after the United States in terms of infections.

The official COVID-19 death toll of 31,199 released Tuesday is the fourth-highest in the world, after the US, Britain and Italy.




