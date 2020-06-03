Locals demand removing ‘century-old’ trees in Jashore









Residents of Benapole formed a human chain demanding removal of 13 raintrees, uprooted during cyclone Amphan, from the sides of Jashore-Benapole Highway.





‘Jashore Nagorik Odhikar Andolon’ formed the human chain at Navaron Colony Bazar of Jhikorgaccha upazila on Tuesday.





During the human chain, speakers said 13 “century-old” raintrees have been uprooted during the cyclone, damaging a number of houses and business establishments in the area.





Besides, the road is the only way to go the Benapole land port and Satkhira district and some 1,500 vehicles use the road daily, they said.





Cyclone ‘Amphan’ left a trail of devastation when it hit Bangladesh’s coastal districts with wind speed of up to 180kph and over 10 feet tidal surges on May 20.





It killed 12 people and inflicted heavy damage to lives, livelihood, agriculture, infrastructures, environment, as well as the largest mangrove forest in the world, the Sundarbans, in southwestern region of the country.





An initial estimate suggested that the damage caused by the cyclone runs into hundreds of crores of taka.

