Team will always come first: Tamim









Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who was given captaincy of the ODI side, said he would work hard to make sure that the team comes first.





Tamim, also the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in ODI, has been given the opportunity to lead his team 13 years after his debut.





The southpaw said he has always believed that if he can lead his team with his batting performances, then it was good enough.





Also Read:Tamim named new ODI captain





But, when the opportunity came, Tamim did not want to let it go.





He recently joined an interview with former Indian cricketer cum commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo where he opened up about his thoughts behind accepting the offer this time around.





“When the opportunity came this time, one of my coaches told me to ‘try it’. It’s better to say ‘I don’t want to do it’ and later regret that I had the opportunity to lead my country and I didn’t do it,” he said in the interview.













“The coach told me, do it, give your best, give your 100 percent. There is always a second option.”





Tamim accepted the fact that he does not have much experience of leading a side and reckoned that he is bound to make mistakes initially but he also assured that he will always think of his team before himself.





He described himself as someone who does things from his heart. “I’m not an experienced captain, so I’m bound to make mistakes but I’ll ensure that the team always comes first,” he said.









“We’ll see how it goes. If I’m doing justice, then I’ll continue. And, if I’m not, I’ll be the first one to put my hands up,” he added.





Tamim also spoke about his debut World Cup game against India.





His half-century during the 2007 World Cup against India catapulted him to stardom. Tamim said that it was a complete fanboy moment for him to play on the same ground with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh.





“I was too busy watching Sachin, Sourav, Dravid, and Yuvraj. I remember I was fielding and I was just happy to be playing with those players,” Tamim reminisced.





“We knew we had a chance. The first thing I remember thinking facing Zaheer Khan is if I’ll be able to see 140kmph ball. I somehow managed to defend the first one and thought I can actually see. I was lucky that the next ball I got a half-volley and it went for a four. From then on, I got a bit of confidence and kept on swinging and it kept getting connected,” he added.





Tamim went on to score a whirlwind half-century in that game which Bangladesh eventually won by five wickets to eliminate former champion India from the global meet.

Leave Your Comments