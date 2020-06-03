11 pairs of passenger trains resume operation





Eleven pairs of intercity trains resumed operations from Wednesday, Bangladesh Railway said.





Directorate General of Bangladesh Railway Shamsuzzaman said train services resumed with eight pairs of intercity trains following health guidelines from May 31.

After four days, 11 pairs of trains have resumed operation, he said.





The trains are – Teesta Express on Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka route, Benapole Express on Benapole-Dhaka-Benapole route, Nilsagar Express on Chilahati-Dhaka-Chilahati route, Rupsha Express on Khulna-Chilahati route, Kopotakkho Express on Khulna-Rajshahi-Khulna route, Madhumati Express on Rajshahi-Goalandaghat-Rajshahi route, Meghna Express on Chandpur-Chattogram-Chandpur route, Kishoreganj Express on Dhaka-Kishoreganj-Dhaka route, Upakul Express on Noakhali-Dhaka-Noakhali route, Brahmmaputra Express on Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar route and Kurigram Express on Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route.





Fifty percent tickets of the trains will be sold considering the coronavirus situation, he said, adding that passengers will have to purchase tickets online.





Food supply at trains will be suspended for ensuring health guidelines.





People can buy their tickets five days before their scheduled time.





All passengers have been asked to bring their food and water and reach the stations 60 minutes before the scheduled departure.





Besides, no stoppages will be made at Dhaka Airport, Joydevpur and Narsingdi stations.





Train services resumed on May 31 with eight pairs of intercity trains. Bangladesh Railway started selling tickets through online from May 30 to avoid health risks.





The government on May 29 issued a gazette notification allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.





It said public transports – buses, trains, and vessels – will have to maintain health guidelines.

