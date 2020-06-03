Coronavirus: 452 deaths, 39,386 new cases in May













The number of confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll have been rising since mid-April in the country but it was in May when the situation worsened.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





In the last month alone, the country recorded 452 deaths and 39,386 confirmed cases.





In March, the number of confirmed cases was 51 and six people were killed. In April, 160 people were killed while 7,616 confirmed cases were reported.









So far, the number of coronavirus cases is 52,445. On Tuesday, the health authorities reported 2,911 cases with 37 new deaths, raising the death toll to 709.





The government shut down public transports and all non-essential services as it announced general holidays from March 26 to limit the transmission of coronavirus. Public transports were also shut.









But after extending the holidays in phases until May 30, the government decided to reopen the country on a limited scale from May 31 to June 15. Educational institutions will remain closed during this period.





Long-distance buses and other vehicles resumed operations from June 1. The government ordered the public transport operators to maintain hygiene and health guidelines and raised the fare by 60 percent.









But health experts say they fear the reopening will cause a surge in the number of confirmed cases and suggested strictly following the health guidelines issued by the government.

Leave Your Comments