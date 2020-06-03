Trump-Modi discusses India-China border issues









US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night discussed over phone “typical issues” that figured India-China border tension and the global Covid-19 pandemic.





During the 25-minute conversation, the two leaders also talked about expansion of G-7 grouping and stressed the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation (WHO), an official statement said here.





The discussion took place amid a “stand-off” between Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh after a skirmish in Sikkim last month.





The official statement, however, did not mention whether the two leaders discussed the “stand-off” between the militaries of India and China near Eastern Ladakh.





The US President last week claimed that he had offered to mediate between the two countries although the Indian government sources contradicted the claim, saying that there was no recent interaction between the two leaders.





China also rejected Trump’s proposal, saying the neighbours are capable of properly resolving the issues through dialogue and consultation.





During the talks, the statement said, Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the USA, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.





About the upcoming G-7 Summit, Trump invited the Indian premier to attend the summit to be held in the USA.





“The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders,” the statement said.









