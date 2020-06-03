18 lakh families get govt relief in Rangpur division









Over 18 lakh jobless and distressed families have received massive relief assistance from the government in Rangpur division to tackle the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





Officials said the district administrations already distributed 18,194 tonnes of rice among 18 lakh jobless families and Taka 10.81 crore among 1.58 lakh distressed families in the division.





Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the government has so far allocated 20,634 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.58 crore as general relief for the jobless and needy people of the division.





“After distribution of 18,194 tonnes of rice and Taka 10.81 crore benefiting over 90 lakh people, the district administrations have 2,440 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.77 crore in reserve now in the division,” he said.





The process of distribution of rice and money and other essential goods continues in all eight districts of the division.





The district administrations with assistance of local public representatives are distributing the relief maintaining physical distance under a strict monitoring system to tackle the situation and prevent COVID-19 situation spread.





“The government continues allocating rice and money frequently to bring all needy people under the special social safety-net programme under the coronavirus situation,” Hossain added.





Talking to BSS, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said distribution of 4,475 tonnes of rice and Taka two crore among 3.53 lakh families already completed in the district.





“We have a stock of 303 tonnes of rice and Taka 23.14 lakh in hand now,” he said, adding that distribution of rice with other foodstuffs and money continues in all eight upazilas, one city corporation and three municipalities of the district.





Kurigram DRRO Dilip Kumar Saha said distribution of 2,234 tonnes of rice among 2.23 lakh jobless families and Taka 1.53 crore among 38,967 families already completed in the district.





“Besides, we have a stock of 516 tonnes of rice and Taka 36.10 lakh for distribution among the jobless, distressed and needy people of the district,” Saha added.





Similarly, 1.95 lakh families already got 1,983 tonnes of rice and 2.10 lakh families Taka 1.36 crore in Gaibandha and 1.61 lakh families received 1,609 tonnes of rice and 1.67 lakh families got Taka 1.21 crore in Nilphamari districts





Over 1.56 lakh families received 1,568 tonnes of rice and Taka 95.15 lakh in Lalmonirhat and 3.19 lakh needy families got 2,772 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.28 crore in Dinajpur districts.





Besides, over 2.24 lakh families got 1,653 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.04 crore in Thakurgaon and over 1.65 lakh families got 1,900 tonnes of rice and 1.07 lakh families got Taka 1.38 crore in Panchagarh districts.





Chairman of Chandanpat union in Rangpur Sadar upazila Amenur Rahman today told BSS that he already distributed 21 tonnes of government rice among 2,100 families with 10-kg each amid COVID-19 situation.





“In addition to this, distribution of nine tonnes of general relief rice continues among the other 900 jobless, needy and distressed families with 10 kg among each now in his union,” he said.





“Besides, distribution of more three tonnes of rice allocated by the government also continues among 300 families affected by the super cyclone ‘Ampahn’ recently in our union,” Amenur added.





