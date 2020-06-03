Light to moderate rain with temporary gusty wind likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over the country in the next 24 hours ending 9 am tomorrow.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country” according to a met office release here today.





Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue, the release added.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded by 36.5 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and lowest one today was recorded by 19.0 degree Celsius at Nikli under Dhaka division.





Highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 52milimeters (mm) at Khulna.





The sun sets at 6:43 pm today and rises at 5:11 am tomorrow in the capital.





