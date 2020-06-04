Worldwide waffling





Eliot L Engel, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs at the US House of Representatives, on Monday, said that he was "extremely concerned" by China's ongoing aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China border in Ladakh, and accused China of being a 'bully' to its neighbors time and again.







Notably, China has moved up its forces along the LAC with India over the past few days, prompting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to note that 'authoritarian' regimes take "these kinds of actions".











Golf superstar Tiger Woods called George Floyd's death a "shocking tragedy" but said violent protests were not the answer as unrest flared across the United States on Monday (June 1).





The American said he had the "utmost respect" for police and likened the situation to the Los Angeles riots of 1992, after four police were acquitted over the beating of motorist Rodney King.





America is witnessing its most widespread protests since the 1960s after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis. "





My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now," Woods said in a statement on Twitter. "I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement.















A police chief has been fired and two officers are on administrative leave after a barbecue business owner in the West End of Louisville, Kentucky, was shot dead by law enforcement trying to enforce curfew amid protests over a previous police shooting, officials said.







David McAtee, who owned YaYa's BBQ, was shot and killed early Monday morning in the parking lot of Dino's Food Mart on 26th and Broadway, where he normally set up his stand. Kentucky Gov. https://dailyasianage.com/library/1591208276World Apple iPhone.jpg





















Apple iPhone users in Hong Kong woke up to a surprise software update this morning which brings two major features to Apple's ecosystem: Octopus card integration and a real-time transit schedule for Apple Maps.







Once updated, users can add their Octopus account to their Apple Wallet. Using the digital Octopus is just like using the actual card: tap or swipe the iPhone or Apple Watch to an Octopus reader and the transaction is made.





Apple gives its users an optional layer of protection: it can request biometric authentication - a face or fingerprint scan, depending on the iPhone model used - before payment is made.







Value can be topped up digitally via any Hong Kong-issued bank or credit card, or via cash at any 7-Eleven or MTR Customer Service Centre.





Leave Your Comments