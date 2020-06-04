Diner Sheshe





"I've always wanted to go bald- how often do you hear a girl saying that? It wasn't to prove something or to make a statement, it was simply because I wanted to do it. During summers, when the heat was unbearable, I always thought that life would be so much easier if I had no hair.







I used to have really thick, long hair and maintaining it has always been a pain in the ass- I used to hate the shampooing, conditioning and blow drying.





But for the last 7-8 years, I only contemplated shaving my head; I never had the courage. What would my parents say? Will my friends like it? Will people assume that I was suffering from cancer? And after I turned 30, there was this added pressure of looking good if I got married. '





Which bride wants to sport a clean-shaven look?,' my relatives would say. It was just two weeks ago that I came across an article about donating hair for cancer patients and finally decided to take the leap.







I spoke to my parents- my mother was a bit apprehensive but eventually, they gave in. My flatmates helped me shave my head. We gathered all the hair and couriered it to an NGO that makes wigs for cancer patients.







Honestly, I've never felt so free before. The icing on the cake? After receiving my hair, the NGO organizers called me and said that three wigs can be made out of my hair. But the best part is - I did it because I wanted to and REALLY do not care about what anyone else thinks- I like it, I'm keeping it!"





Leave Your Comments