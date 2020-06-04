You can skip the underlined paras

Nakibul Ahsan Nishad, Minar Al Hasan, Raufun Alam Majumder



Jagannath University Leo Club has formed a new committee for the 2020-21 sessions via online voting.Former treasurer of Jagannath University Leo Club Leo Nakibul Ahsan Nishad has been elected as the President of the new committee.







In other major posts Leo Minar Al Hasan as General Secretary and Leo Raufun Alam Majumder Sabab as the Treasurer.Jagannath University Leo Club was officially chartered on September 11, 2019, under the supervision of Dhaka Lalmatia Lions Club.







Leo Clubs are a youth organization of Lions Clubs International. The word "LEO" stands for Leadership, Experience, and Opportunity. LEO clubs encourage youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities. They are dependent on a Lions club to sponsor and initiate a Leo club.





Talking with the former President of JnU Leo Club, Leo Ahsan Jubair said, "the Leo Club is an international organization. Jagannath University Leo Club started its journey with the view of human service. I hope that the new committee will be by the side of the people through their activities and will spread the ideal of human service among all."





Newly elected President Leo Nakibul Ahsan Nishad said, "The main objective of the organization is to serve the people and to build leadership. I will try my best with other members to make Jagannath University Leo Club a unique club among other clubs."





