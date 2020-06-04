Information secretary's father dies



Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar's father and Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam's father-in-law Mohammad Yunus has passed away.





He breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 85.Mohammad Yunus left behind five daughters, one son and a host of relatives.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and State Minister Dr Murad Hasan expressed profound shock at the death of Mohammad Yunus and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





The Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury deeply mourned the death of Mohammad Yunus. He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

