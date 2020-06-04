DNCC to start anti-mosquito drive on June 6

DNCC is set to start an anti-mosquito drive from Saturday. -AA



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday announced that DNCC will start drives in each ward to curb the Aedes mosquito breeding responsible for spread of dengue disease from Saturday (June 6).







"The drive will continue for 10 days each month till at least August," Atiqul Islam said at the corporation meeting. He also noted that mobile courts will continue to operate for controlling Aedes mosquito spread, reports UNB.







"If environment conducive to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes is found anywhere; even if it is a government institution, the owner will be punished by fine or imprisonment or both according to the law," he said.







To ensure the involvement of the citizens, DNCC area will be divided into 400m by 400m grids and one housewife living in each grid will be given the responsibility of monitoring the DNCC mosquito extermination workers. The mayor added that two mobile applications have already been developed for efficient management of mosquito extermination.







"One of the app will store data on all homes or installations where Aedes mosquito larvae are found in the DNCC area. They will be used for monitoring later," said the DNCC Mayor.







He assured that the city's drains, canals have been cleaned and dug to prevent waterlogging during monsoon. "The Kalshi canal has already been dug while excavation of AD-6 canal of civil aviation authority has been started in Ashkona area."







Atiqul Islam added that work is underway to remove water blockage in Banani main road and Sector eight in Uttara.

He urged the councilors to talk directly with the city dwellers in their respective areas through Facebook Live once a month regarding their complaints and needs.







