Dr Atiur for adequate budget for the marginalized



Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University, Dr. Atiur Rahman believes that the needs of those belonging to the bottom of the social pyramid have to be prioritized in the national budget to ensure sustainable recovery from the losses caused by the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.







He said this on Wednesday while presenting the keynote paper at the pre-budget online discussion session titled "Financing the Marginalized to Combat Corona" organized by Credit and Development Forum (CDF).







Dr. Atiur said- "There is no doubt that poverty will rise due to the COVID 19 crisis. However, taking our macroeconomic strength and track record of coping with large disasters in past into account, it can be inferred that if agriculture and MSMEs can be properly prioritized in the budget allocations, it will not be too difficult to ensure recovery." Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP graced the pre-budget discussion as the chief guest. Other speakers were- Murshed Alam (Chairperson, CDF), Md. Mosharraf Hossain (Director Finance, Buro Bangladesh), Shameran Abed (Senior Director, BRAC Microfinance), Md. Emranul Haque Chowdhury (Member, CDF Governing Body), and Md. Abdul Awal (Executive Director, CDF).



Discussants emphasized on the role of MFIs in economic recovery amid the COVID 19 crisis. They opined that the government can safely rely on MFIs for targeting the eligible households for financial support, providing innovative health insurance and implement other innovative marginal people-friendly support programs. Apart from these, Bangladesh Bank can start refinance programs through which it will be lending money directly to MFIs so that they may safeguard lives and livelihoods of the marginal people more effectively by channeling small and medium credit packages to those people.



During the remarks as the chief guest, Planning Minister informed that the government is well aware of the situation of the households that have fallen back to poverty due to the pandemic induced economic slowdown, and the budget for the coming fiscal year has been prepared accordingly. He added that in the budget allocations, the government is committed to adequately prioritize the needs of the marginal households, especially those relying on agriculture.







In the keynote presentation Dr. Atiur also said- "Ensuring utmost priority for the health sector, the budget ought to adequately prioritize agriculture, social security and MSME sector to ensure that the economy enjoys a fairly quick recovery. And to ensure that the credit packages reach the marginal people effectively and efficiently, government can definitely use the support of MFI networks such as CDF.





