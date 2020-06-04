Published:  01:19 AM, 04 June 2020

Deepika won't oversee '83' post-production

Deepika won't oversee '83' post-production

Deepika Padukone is a co-producer for '83 and a recent report suggested that she would take on the reins of post-production for the film in the absence of Shibhashish Sarkar, the CEO for Reliance Entertainment. While he had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, a report stated that Deepika's presence would make a difference in the process, which be led by director Kabir Khan.

However, slamming the talks, a source close to '83 shared, "In times of Covid 19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done.

Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!"


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »