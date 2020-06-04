Deepika won't oversee '83' post-production





Deepika Padukone is a co-producer for '83 and a recent report suggested that she would take on the reins of post-production for the film in the absence of Shibhashish Sarkar, the CEO for Reliance Entertainment. While he had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, a report stated that Deepika's presence would make a difference in the process, which be led by director Kabir Khan.





However, slamming the talks, a source close to '83 shared, "In times of Covid 19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done.







Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!"

