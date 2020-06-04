Published:  01:21 AM, 04 June 2020

After singing, sketching, Salman now writing?

Almost six months after being credited for developing the story of 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan appears to have taken to writing again. Mid-day has learnt that the superstar, who has tried it all during the lockdown - from sketching to singing and creating music videos - is now penning a love story."

Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea.

Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end," says a source in the know. The romantic drama will apparently be produced under the actor's home banner.


