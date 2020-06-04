After singing, sketching, Salman now writing?



Almost six months after being credited for developing the story of 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan appears to have taken to writing again. Mid-day has learnt that the superstar, who has tried it all during the lockdown - from sketching to singing and creating music videos - is now penning a love story."





Salman often comes up with one-line concepts; his keen interest in storytelling can presumably be attributed to writer-father Salim Khan. For long, he has had a love story about a young couple in mind. The lockdown seemed like an opportune time to revisit the idea.





Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end," says a source in the know. The romantic drama will apparently be produced under the actor's home banner.

Leave Your Comments