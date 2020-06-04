'Tenet' incredibly complicated says Pattinson



Actor Robert Pattinson struggled hard to understand the plot of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', and says he wasn't aware of what was happening for most months of the filming.In an interview with Esquire, the actor opened up about the complicated movie, reportedly."





There were months at a time where I'm like, 'Am I . . . I actually, honestly, have no idea if I'm even vaguely understanding what's happening'," he said.Pattinson continued: "On the last day, I asked (co-actor John David Washington) a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character.







And it was like, 'Have you been thinking this the entire time?' There's definitely a bond in the end in kind of hiding the fact that maybe neither one of us knew exactly what was going on. But then I thought, Ah, but John David actually did know. He had to know what was going on."

