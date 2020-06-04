Quader warns against charging extra fare



Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned against collecting extra fare on public transport, saying it is a punishable offense.





He requested the administration to increase surveillance saying that he has received several complaints.





"I urge the passengers to be careful [about the spread of coronavirus]," Quader said at a videoconference from his residence. Urging all to raise awareness to prevent coronavirus transmission, the minister warned that the government will be forced to take strict measures in public interest.



Mentioning that the government is taking various steps to tackle the situation, Quader said the government is standing by the people.





"We're planning to divide the infected areas into zones," he said. The Awami League general secretary urged the party leaders and activists to raise awareness among the people.





He also accused the BNP of trying to take political advantage of the coronavirus crisis.







