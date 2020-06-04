Indalo remakes Warfaze song 'Nei Proyojon'



Rock band Indalo has released the final single of their EP "Notun Khame Purono Chithi" on YouTube. The song is a rearrangement of "Nei Proyojon," a classic rock song by Warfaze."Nei Proyojon" was originally released in the album "Osamajik" in 1998. As the song turns 22 this year, Indalo puts a refreshing spin on the classic with their brand new version of the song."





This is our take and our homage to the bedazzling local music scene we grew up in," Indalo wrote on Facebook.Indalo released their debut album "Kokhon Kibhabe Ekhane Ke Jane" in 2015. They have also released a number of original tracks including "Chhobi" and "Hobeki."

