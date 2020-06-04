Akhee's quarantine time short film 'Chhottoputi'

Different types of thinking discovered in minds of celebrities during the lockdown time. Promising actress Sharmeen Akheeacted in short film based on such type of thinking during the quarantine time. In the lockdown time, SharmeenAkhee acted in short film titled 'Chhottoputi'. RahatKabir has made the film.





A tale of 'Chhottoputi' in an aquarium is described through commentary in the 8-minute duration short film. Director RahatKabir himself choreographed the film while SharmeenAkhee gave voice over.





While talking about the short film SharmeenAkhee said, "Our survival has become more difficult during lockdown time. We passed days under uncertain time. But we are optimistic. We want to build a new world. After releasing the short film on YouTube channel I am getting positive response for the film."





SharmeenAkhee-starrer first movie was 'ItiTomari Dhaka' based on 11 stories of 11 filmmakers where acted in Krishnendu-directed 'Jinnah Is Dead' movie. Her acting was highly appreciated by the viewers.





SharmeenAkhee started her acting career in Chattogram. She acted under ArindamNatyasampraday there. In 2011, she first acted in NargisAkter-directed a TV plays titled 'Bhalobasa Ki KoreBhalo Hoi' against Emon.





Basically SharmeenAkhee came into limelight acting against Tahsan in play 'Onamika'. Under Noman Robin's direction she has finished shooting of film titled 'A Quarter Mile Country'. She is regularly performing as model in TV commercials now.



