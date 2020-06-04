HC for selling TCB commodities at Upazilla level



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered authorities concerned to take necessary steps for selling essential commodities by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at upazilla level.





An HC virtual bench comprising of Justice JBM Hassan passed the order, holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard.





Barrister Md Humayun Kabir Pallab moved the plea before the court, while deputy attorney general Samarendra Nath Biswas stood for the state.





The court also asked the respondents to inform it about steps for executing its order by June 11.





"The court ordered commerce secretary and TCB chairman to take necessary steps to sell TCB commodities at upazilla level within seven days," Barrister Pallab said.





Law and Life Foundation filed the writ on May 16, pleading to spread the facilities of TCB at upazilla level.







