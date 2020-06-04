Farin gets huge appreciation for her 16 dramas



Tasnia Farin, a popular young actress of this generation, has received much praises from the audience for his acting skills. With the passage of time, the interest and trust of the producers towards Farin for good stories and different characters is also increasing.







Fans, viewers and producers alike seem to have a saying about Farin, and that is Farin is a natural in acting that's why the character that Farin plays becomes lively. Viewers can also blend in with Farin's character because of her acting.







Sixteen dramas starring Farin have been aired on various channels and YouTube on Eid-ul-Fitr. The dramas are 'Mon Chhute Jae', 'Debdas Juliet', 'Lukiye Bachukl Bhalobasha', 'Ami Pagol Bolchhi', 'kalachan 007', 'Rajniti Part One O Two', 'Danger Love', 'Pasher Bashar Meye', 'ChaloPalai', 'Mone Mone', 'Unlimited Pera', 'Fake ID', 'Dating Setting', 'Fake Prem', 'Toy Boy'.







She completed the shooting of these dramas before the lockdown started. Farin took part in the shooting of the latest drama on March 18. On the occasion of Eid, the drama 'Debdas Juliet' directed by ZakariaShoukhin and starring Farin was released on 'Eagle Premier Station' YouTube channel on May 25.







This drama is the most enjoyed by the viewers of Eid drama starring Farin. Till yesterday, the drama was enjoyed by about 26 lakh viewers.Besides, she is also being praised for her performances in 'Rajniti Part One O Two' (Director MaidulRakib), 'Danger Love' (Director Mohan Ahmed), 'Unlimited Pera' (Director MehediHasanHridoy).







Regarding the works of Eid, Farin said, "Honestly, I am getting a lot of response for acting in all the dramas. Each drama is creating a different love for each person. I am getting more response from the audience for the drama 'Debdas Juliet'. 'Danger Love' was the first work I did using the local Old Dhaka dialect. Although there were three mistakes in speaking the language, everyone is still appreciating it."





