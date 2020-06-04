New digital entertainment platform 'Binge'

'Binge'- the new digital platform joins the streaming wars in Bangladesh.



Binge, an online platform for entertainment, has been launched in Bangladesh with a huge number of local and international contents on both small and big screen.





The platform was formally inaugurated through a Facebook live several days ago. Ferdous, NusratImroseTisha, TasnuvaTisha, Director RB Pritam and Rafael Ahsan took part in the live programme, anchored by Model and Actress Sohana Saba. The app of Binge is brought to the market by Red Dot Digital, a subsidiary of RobiAxiata, the country's second-largest mobile operator.







AsifNaimur Rashid, managing director of Red Dot Digital, Ahmed ArmanSiddiqui, director of Red Dot, MahtabUddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Robi, and Adnan Imam, managing director of Genex Infosys, were also present in the inaugural program.







Naimur Rashid said, "We are happy and feel proud to start the largest digital entertainment platform in the country for viewers. Binge with its huge contents is going to bring about a big change in the country's entertainment world."







Viewers will be able to watch more than 140 live TV channels, local and international web series, latest web films and exclusive originals on the platform.







With a tag 'Entertainment made endless,' the platform has options for its viewers to enjoy the contents on small screen by downloading the Binge mobile app from Google Play store and on big screen via Binge-branded Android smart device. The price of the device is Tk3,499.





Binge offers both free and premium subscription facilities for its viewers. A premier subscriber can enjoy the first 30 days on big screen at free of cost. For regular subscribers, Binge has two plans -- one is for only TV screen with the Binge Android device and another is for both small and big screen with broadband internet connection.







Viewers, who choose the latter option called 'Large screen plan,' have to spend Tk1,099 for availing it. Those, who already have broadband internet connections, can avail the service for Tk399 in subscription charge. However, free trials are available for all the options.









