

Coronavirus has placed people all over the world under lockdown. Every human being in the world is fighting against this deadly virus. And four artistes have band together to inspire in this fight. They are Mahadi Faisal, ElitaKarim, Porshi and MahtimShakib. They have made a new song about coronavirus titled 'Jokhon Juddhe Achhi'.





The song is written by Asif Iqbal, composed by Shahbaz Khan Pilu and arranged by SajidSarkar.Prior to this the production company Ganchil has created a number of songs about coronavirus. This time too, the new song has been brought by them to make people aware and increase their mental fortitude.





The songs making is near the end. It will soon be released on the company's YouTube channel. The song will also be published in the country's audio streaming portals and apps. Earlier, the song 'EshoShobai' was composed with 125 famous people of the country.







Here BappaMajumder, ElitaKarim, Kana, Sufi, Dola, Oishee, Labik Kamal Gaurab, Sayan, Bammi and Adit have given their voice. Singer Mahadi Faisal was in overall management of the whole project. One of the initiators was AsifIqbal, the founder of Ganchil.

