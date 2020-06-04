Better health, better nation



Bangladesh's annual budget for 2020-2021 fiscal year is going to be presented in Parliament on 11 June. Special emphasis needs to be laid on the country's health sector this time.





The five basic needs of all humans are food, clothes, accommodation, healthcare and education.





Good health is indispensable to establish a sound and strong nation. We cannot think about a better nation without better health.





The importance of health sector has come up glaringly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic all over the world including Bangladesh.





Health sector should get utmost priority in the upcoming budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in a bid to reduce Covid 19 effects and provide basic health security for vulnerable population. Allocation for health sector should be increased to 10 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the next budget from existing less than 1.0 per cent. We will have to raise the status of our health service to global standard by next few years.







According to health experts, the poorest two-thirds of the economic human pyramid should get extra focus in the budget as they are the worst sufferers of the coronavirus pandemic.





Healthcare should be in the center of the budget getting multiple allocation compared to the outgoing fiscal year.





In compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, Bangladesh needs to raise its health budget gradually to a much higher percentage to ensure universal health coverage.





Sadly, the share of the health budget is only 0.9% of GDP of Bangladesh. An article of mine titled "Hasinacare: Strategy for Effective Health Service" appeared in The Asian Age on 24 November 2016.





In that article I wrote that a uniform healthcare policy needs to be formulated under the supervision of Ministry of Health of Bangladesh government which will bring all citizens of the country under one umbrella for effective medical treatment.





A healthcare coverage of this kind will further speed up the present government's initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as it will be very helpful to secure the objectives of Vision 2021 and Vision 2041.





As the current government is serious and devoted for the all out prosperity of Bangladesh, this is the right time to proceed with required strategies for a precise and people-oriented healthcare program keeping in view the outbreak of coronavirus.





As Mujib Borsho is going on, it would be a bold and beneficial step to launch a healthcare service named "Hasina Care" or "Bangabandhu Care". There are many more viruses which may hit us in days to come. For this reason we will have to stay prepared for all situations.





Availabe statistics shows that over 45% of WHO (World Health Organization) member states report to have less than one physician per one thousand people.





According to the facts and figures of WHO in 2018, Bangladesh has 0.6 doctors per one thousand people. India has 0.9 doctors per one thousand people. Sri Lanka has 1.0 doctors per one thousand people. Malaysia has 1.5 doctors per one thousand people. Singapore has 2.5 doctors per one thousand people. Vietnam has 0.8 doctors per one thousand people.





There is also lack of health assistants and lab assistants in our country. This point needs to be addressed as well. We will have to make the best of our efforts to elevate the doctor-population density to a better level. Nevertheless, there are allegations about corruption in the health sector.





Different newspapers and media outlets have reported a number of times on the graft and anomalies on the health turf. These things should be taken care of very seriously by the authorities concerned.









The entrance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has become crowded with the people who have queued up to undergo coronavirus test.







There are complaints about doctors too. Sophisticated equipment needs to be installed in all hospitals to provide effective healthcare services to people.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina frequently asked doctors to work in rural areas but still there is insufficiency of physicians in villages. She has also told the authorities concerned to install intensive care units (ICU) in all district hospitals.





In the context of Bangladesh, it has been noticed that a lot of doctors spend more time in their personal chambers and private clinics rather than in hospitals. In India government doctors are prohibited from working in private chambers leaving behind hospitals. The same thing can be done in Bangladesh by providing doctors with better remuneration and greater service benefits.





Bangladesh has made remarkable progress with healthcare during last one decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This success has been applauded by different international platforms.





Child mortality rate has been strikingly reduced in the country. We can make more breakthroughs in the health arena if we work with precise plans and far-sight.







Doctors should treat their patients with a humanitarian attitude and gentleness. It is often said that a doctor's good behaviour half cures a patient.





Moreover, we need to recruit more doctors and health professionals for our hospitals located in all parts of Bangladesh. Hats off to the doctors, media workers and members of law and order forces who have so far died in the line of duty while working in the middle of coronavirus pandemic and who are still serving us in the present critical situation.





It may be recalled that ICDDRB successfully contained diarrhoea in Bangladesh a few decades ago. Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) should carry out broader research work on different types of germs to prevent further pandemics.





Our Health Ministry should be further strengthened which is necessary to boost people's confidence on the health sector.





Whatever path is chosen, the top priority should be to ensure a consistent focus on the poor and vulnerable masses in terms of healthcare.





Around the world, countries that prioritized formal sector workers and civil servants in their health financing reforms have experienced widening inequalities between rich and poor. By contrast, those that took a pro-poor approach - whether through supply or demand-side initiatives - have achieved more equitable outcomes.







For Bangladesh, more resources for the health sector and a robust strategy to improve financial protection for the poverty-stricken people will go a long way to ensure that the country sustains its reputation as a global health leader.



The writer is a diplomat,

entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



