BCB plans virus tests before project restart

All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices opened on a limited basis from 31 May. During this time, public transport, passenger boats and trains are able to operate by ensuring hygiene with a limited number of passengers in compliance with the conditions.







But at present, the highest number of Covid-19 infected patients is being identified in the country. The number of deaths is also increasing day by day.





The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt major sporting events across the globe but some football league like Bundesliga resumed. English Premier League is also set to return. England and some other cricket countries like Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia also restarted training.







But considering the current situation in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to decide whether the cricket can be resumed to a limited extent like government-private-semi-autonomous-autonomous offices. Discussions are going on among the senior members of the board.







Even they have taken the plan to return gradually. As part of this, the highest administration of Bangladesh Cricket is planning about the Covid-19 test of cricketers before going into practice.





Amid the outbreak, cricket is all set to return from next month after a five-month gap with the series between England and the West Indies in July. In this situation, Bangladesh Cricket Board has also taken initiative to return cricket. And as a first step, the whole BCB is being disinfected.







It will gradually cover all the infrastructure used by cricketers including Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, National Cricket Academy, Gymnasium and Indoor. Players will be able to start practice when Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla is fully ready for practice after the disinfection program. But before that, cricketers may have to go through the Covid-19 test.





When the cricketers come to the venue for the purpose of practice, all of them have to follow the advice of the doctor and follow the guidelines of the ICC.





The top officials and employees of the BCB cricket body had been carrying out office work from home since the coronavirus spread in the country in early March after BCB issued a notice on March 21. But BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Akram Khan ensured BCB is now open. Akram told a Bangla online newspaper on Wednesday.







"Our office is open. At the moment we are trying to disinfect the cricket board. We plan to practice if our situation improves. So that's why I'm taking this action in advance. For example, when the players come, what will happen to those who will be with them, we have started the work with the advice of the doctor and following the ICC guidelines.





But we are not taking risks until the situation improves." Akram said. "We will not go into isolation, but the players have the thought of testing the corona. In fact, we are just preparing now. Let's see where the situation goes." He added.



