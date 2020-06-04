5 patients’ death in fire: United Hospital sued on negligence charge





A case has been filed against the authorities of the United Hospital bringing allegation of negligence over the death of five patients in a fire at the hospital.



Sub-Inspector Md Mufazzal Hossain, a duty officer of Gulshan Police Station, confirmed the matter saying Ronald Mickey Gomez, a relative of one of the five deceased, filed the case with the police station on Wednesday night.



Chairman of United Hospital, its managing director, chief executive officer, director, doctors, nurses, and other officials of the corona unit were made accused in the case, he added.



Five patients were killed as a fire originating from an explosion of Air Conditioner broke out at the isolation unit of the hospital on May 27.



Three firefighting units recovered the five bodies from the unit after extinguishing the fire.



On May 28, another case was filed in this connection.



Major (retd) Moinul Hussain, Manager (admin) of United Hospital, filed a UD (unnatural death) case with Gulshan police station, said Sub Inspector Sinthia, duty officer of Gulshan police station.



Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters formed a 5-member committee led by Deputy director (Dhaka) Debasis Bardhan to investigate the death of the five patients.



The five patients who were killed in the fire incident, are- Riyazul Alam 45, Khodeza Begum, 70, Verun Anthony Paul, 74, Md. Monir Hossain, 75, and Mohammad Mahbub, 50, according to a statement of United Hospital.





