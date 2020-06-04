Cyclone Nisarga rains leave 13 dead in Yemen









Torrential rains brought by Cyclone Nisarga have left 13 people dead, dozens injured and washed away numerous homes in eastern Yemen, a government official said Wednesday.





The official said that five children were among the provisional death toll in the Hadramout province, which has been lashed by downpours over the past three days.





The official, who requested anonymity, added that dozens of houses were also destroyed in the rains, particularly near valleys.





The cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea and reached India’s west coast on Wednesday.

