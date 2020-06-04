Mentally challenged girl raped in Rajshahi; two held





A mentally challenged minor girl has been raped by a young man at Mohishalbari in Godagari upazila on Wednesday.



Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said Alamgir Hossain, a youth of the area took the girl to the rooftop of an abandoned house in the afternoon and violated the girl.



Later, the family members of the victim took the girl to a local health complex.



Police arrested two people in this connection after getting complaint from victim’s family in the night.



