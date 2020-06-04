Another doctor dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka

Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, a professor at the microbiology department of Ibrahim Medical College, has died from COVID-19.



He breathed his last in hospital care at the capital’s Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening.



Dr Jalaluddin Ashraful Haq of the Ibrahim Medical College said Dr Mohiuddin was at the intensive care unit for the last two weeks. He was given ventilator support after his condition deteriorated.



Dr Mohiddin contracted the coronavirus about 24 days ago and was hospitalised afterwards, according to Jalaluddin.



Dr Mohiuddin joined Ibrahim Medical College after retiring from the Dhaka Medical College about eight years ago. A Chattogram native, he lived at a Rajarbagh flat along with his wife, Dr Jalaluddin added.



Dr Mohiuddin is survived by a son and a daughter, Jalaluddin said.



With him, the number of doctors who died from COVID-19 in Bangladesh has reached five.



Earlier in the afternoon, doctor Ehsanul Karim of Marine City Medical College in Chattogram lost his battle with the virus.



Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital’s Md Moyeen Uddin was the first physician to die in Bangladesh after contracting the novel coronavirus.



The two other victims of the virus in the profession are Anwer Khan Modern Hospital physician Dr Md Moniruzzaman and Ibn Sina Hospital physician Dr Abul Mokarim Md Mohsin Uddin.





