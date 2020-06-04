Mobile court fines Tk 36,100 to 39 people for not using mask in Bagerhat





A mobile court fined 39 people Tk 36,100 for not using mask in different parts of the district.



The mobile court led by Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Shahinuzzaman, said the drive was conducted from Wednesday morning till night in different parts of the district including in the public transports.



The drive was conducted to curb coronavirus transmission and it will continue, he said.



Earlier, a mobile court fined Tk 34,300 to 24 people for violating the health guidelines.



The government has asked all to abide by the health guidelines to prevent spread of the deadly virus.



Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.



The country on Wednesday recorded another spike in coronavirus cases when the health authorities announced detection of 2,695 new patients in the last 24 hours.



During this period, 37 patients died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 746.



Among the total infection, 11,590 people have so far recovered.





