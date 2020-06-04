PM receives more donations to fight COVID-19









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received donations from 24 more public, private and statuary entities and four more individuals for the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.





The prime minister attended the donation handover ceremony through a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheques of donation on behalf of the premier at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.





The prime minister greeted the organisations and individuals for making their contribution to fight the COVID-19 saying that Bangladesh would definitely win the battle against the invisible enemy with united efforts of all.





Noting that Bangladesh is in well position in comparison to many countries due to timely measures taken by her government, she reiterated her stance on making all possible efforts to mitigate the hardship of the people and offset the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Bangladesh.





Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Science and Technology Ministry, Bridges Division of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Defence Ministry, Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Karnaphuli Fertlizer Company Limited, Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association, IDLC Finance Ltd, IPDC Finance Ltd, Lanka-Bangla Finance Ltd, Uttara Finance and Investment Ltd, Jashore University of Science and Technology, GMS Composite Knitting Industries Limited and GSM Textile Ltd, Bangladesh Association of Construction Industries, Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Ali Baba and Jack Ma Foundation, Fashion Globe Group, Anwar Group of Industries, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services, Sotsangya, Hemayetpur, Pabna and PPS Plastic Pipe Industries Ltd made the contribution to the PM’s fund.





Awami League Advisory Council Member Muhammad Sahabuddin Chuppu, specialist of Obs and Gyn, Dhanmondi, Dr Rafa Islam, medical officer of BIRDEM Dr Sonia Zemin Preet, and Lecturer of ZH Shikder Medical College, Mirpur, Dr Sadia Ahmed, also contributed to the fund.





PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim was present on the occasion.

