462 recover from COVID-19 in Rangpur division









The total number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 462 with healing of 27 more infected people during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in Rangpur division.





Health officials said the newly recovered 27 COVID-19 patients were released from the 15 Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals or from home isolation in the division during the period.





The district-wise numbers of recovered patients stand at 198 of Rangpur, 18 of Panchagarh, 68 of Nilphamari, 23 of Lalmonirhat, 43 of Kurigram, 34 of Thakurgaon, 56 of Dinajpur and 22 of Gaibandha districts in the division.





Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 1,258 now as 37 new infected patients were reported during the same period in the division where limited scale community transmission of the deadly virus continues.





“The percentage of recovery among all 1,258 coronavirus patients stands around 36.72 in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.





The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 443 in Rangpur, 84 in Panchagarh, 153 in Nilphamari, 47 in Lalmonirhat, 75 in Kurigram, 122 in Thakurgaon, 266 in Dinajpur and 48 Gaibandha in the division.





Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan a total of 16,236 collected samples were tested since the beginning, and of them, 1,258 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 7.74 in the division.





The total number of fatalities stands at 21 including eight of Rangpur, three of Gaibandha, four of Nilphamari, two each of Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon districts in the division.





“Among the 1,258 coronavirus patients, 202 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 462 recovered patients and 21 deaths while 573 remaining in isolation at homes,” he said.





A total of 39,843 people were put in quarantine since the beginning, and of them, 34,416 released so far and 5,427 are remaining in home or institutional quarantine in Rangpur division.





During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 371 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 502 others released from all eight districts in the division.





After getting a total of 1,31,768 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 82,213 pieces of the same among the health service providers with a stock of 49,555 pieces in the division.





“Currently, the COVID-19 patients are getting treatments at 25 quarantine and isolation centres with 2,552 beds and 13 beds with 13 ventilators at two intensive care units in the division,” Dr. Khan said.





The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation, he added.





