40 lakh families get govt relief in Khulna division









Over 40.93 lakh jobless and distressed families in the division have received massive relief assistance from the government to tackle the situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





Officials said the district administrations already distributed 18,261 tonnes of rice among 24.59 lakh jobless families and Taka 9.48 crore among 16.34 lakh distressed families in the division.





Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Hossain Ali Khondokar said the government has so far allocated 26,707 tonnes of rice and Taka 12.64 crore as general relief for the jobless and needy people of the division.





“After distribution of 18,261 tonnes of rice and Taka 9.48 crore among over 40 lakh people, the district administrations have 8,445 tonnes of rice and Taka 3.16 crore in reserve now in the division,” he said.





The process of distribution of rice and money and other essential goods continues in all ten districts of the division.





District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Khulna Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government has allocated 4,240 tonnes of rice and Taka 1.58cr under the special relief program for distribution among the jobless and needy families of the district.





“We distributed 3,329 tonnes of rice among 2.37-lakh jobless and needy families and Taka 1.47 crore among 1.28-lakh families of all nine upazilas, Khulna City Corporation and two municipalities of the district,” he said.





“Currently, we have a stock of 911 tonnes of rice and Taka 10.40-lakh,” he said.





Similarly, distribution of 2,448 tonnes of rice among 2.18-lakh families and Taka 1.04 crore among 2.18-lakh families in Bagerhat and 1,937 tonnes of rice among 1.93-lakh families and Taka 93.34-lakh among 1.93-lakh families in Satkhira was completed.





The district administrations distributed 2,773 tonnes of rice among 2.77-lakh families and Taka 1.86 crore among 2.77-lakh families in Jashore, 1,727 tonnes of rice among 1.43-lakh families and Taka 70.27-lakh among 35,000 families in Narail and 655 tonnes of rice among 64,050 families and 31.92-lakh among 56,080 families in Magura districts.





Besides, distribution of 1,702 tonnes of rice among 1.48-lakh needy families and Taka 76.01-lakh among 70,931 families in Jhenaidah and 1,323 tonnes of rice among 1.37-lakh families and Taka 1.41 crore among 1.37-lakh families in Kustia was completed.





In Chuadanga, distribution of 1,508 tonnes of rice among 1.50-lakh families and Taka 71.98-lakh among 85,294 families while 858 tonnes of rice among 63,117 families and Taka 25.99-lakh among 18,386 families in Meherpur was completed.





Currently, Bagerhat district administration has 1,451 tonnes of rice and Taka 65.95-lakh and Satkhira district administration 363 tonnes of rice and Taka 17.15-lakh and Jashore district administration 221 tonnes of rice and Taka 5.11-lakh in their respective stocks.





Narail district administration has 284 tonnes of rice and Taka 6.04-lakh and Magura district administration has 1,324 tonnes of rice and Taka 44.12-lakh in their respective stocks.





Besides, Jhenaidah district administration has 426 tonnes of rice and Taka 34.15-lakh and Kustia district administration has 1,607 tonnes of rice and Taka 50.84-lakh, Chuadanga has 574 tonnes of rice and Taka 32.51-lakh and Meherpur has 1,282 tonnes of rice and Taka 49.76-lakh in their respective stocks.

