Hong Kongers mark Tiananmen despite ban





People across Hong Kong are finding ways to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, despite the official vigil being banned.





On 4 June 1989 troops and tanks opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing - estimates of the dead vary from a few hundred to several thousand.





Tens of thousands of people normally mark the anniversary in Hong Kong.





But this year - as Beijing proposed a new security law for the city - the vigil was banned for virus reasons.





Police told local media that 3,000 riot officers would be deployed to stop smaller or impromptu commemorations.





Hong Kong and Macau are the only parts of China allowed to mark the killings.





On the mainland, references to the crackdown are banned, and the government mentions it rarely - if at all.





Meanwhile, a vote on a controversial law in Hong Kong's parliament was delayed after two pro-democracy MPs threw a foul-smelling liquid on to the floor of the legislature.





Police and firefighters were called in after the stunt, which disrupted voting on a bill that would make it a criminal offence to disrespect the Chinese national anthem. It was passed later.





The MPs said they were protesting against the growing power of the Chinese Communist Party in Hong Kong and marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.





It was the second such protest at the Legislative Council in recent days. Last week a pro-democracy MP threw rotten plants on to the floor of the chamber, saying it symbolized the decay of Hong Kong's political system.





