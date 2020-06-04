An image of humanity





The year of 2020 has been a year of crisis, distress as Covid-19 has spread all most maximum counties in the world. This epic pandemic has taken our lives into an unimaginable darkness. The world economy has been completely demolished, poor people need to starve in developing nations, more than three hundred thousand people died due to corona virus infection. To support the poverty stricken people our government is working effortlessly. The members of law enforcement, health workers are giving their best to assist the general people. Some well recognized organization, elite persons, wealthy individuals, businessmen of our society have come forward to help the penurious people.



At the same time, it is a great satisfaction for us when we watch our young generation is taking responsibilities to give assistance to the poorer section in this difficult time. They are helping the farmers in their fields, earnestly working to collect funds, food and other necessary things to support the lower class people. They are the bright future for our nation. Among these young heroes Kazi Mehedi Hasan Joy is one of them. His valiant effort to help the people of working class has astonished many of us.



A simple boy from Madaripur district belonging to a middle class family is a very strong example of humanity. His efforts have taught us how we can come forward to help each other in hard time, how strong the will power of man can be, how generous our minds can be. A student of department of English, University of Asia Pacific who never bothers to risk his life to stand beside the poor people in order to help them. A boy of bigger heart, a boy of mankind.



When the pandemic hit our country in the month of March this year, from that time he began his great work. Joy started a project called “Feed The Starved” under which he was able to help more than 1000 poor families. He never stopped his project despite the situation was getting bad to worst day by day. Only one thought was going through his mind and that was ‘help the poor families’. Constantly, he was urging the affluent section of society to donate money in his project and everyday he was giving the updates of his project for transparency. He also made videos to make the people understand the safety measures of health in this crisis.



Many of the students are passing time at home by gossiping with their family members, doing household works but Joy’s aim was different. He did not go home rather he stayed in Dhaka to give assistance to needful people. Through his project, Joy managed to raise a fund of over Tk 7 lakh which he fully donated to the helpless. During the time of Eid, he assisted 200 families. Moreover, he brought foods for 60 babies and gave financial support to 21 families. He also manufactured self made hand sanitizer to distribute among the incapable people.



Joy also did not forget to help the security guards of his university. He provided necessary equipments, materials, food to them. He received money from many generous people through bkash and hand cash. The great work he performed cannot be described in words. From him we can learn that, nothing is impossible if you have a powerful desire in your mind. We need this kind of humans in our society as they can bring changes for mankind.





