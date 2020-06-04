Huge potential in Dhaka-London economic ties beyond COVID-19 crisis: Dickson

The United Kingdom (UK), beyond the current crisis over COVID-19 pandemic, sees huge potential in the Bangladesh-UK trade and economic relationships, especially in the high end goods services in which the UK excels.

"We'll continue to work together on a host of issues after the pandemic," British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson told UNB in an interview.

The High Commissioner is well aware that the COVID crisis has had a "very serious impact" on the Bangladesh economy, and particularly the garments sector.

He said the companies have had to make difficult decisions. "The Bangladeshi RMG sector has built very strong capability and a global reputation in recent decades. I hope these will enable it to recover quickly as the pandemic eases."

High Commissioner Dickson said the UK-based entrepreneurs are trying to help deal with the immediate crisis.

A good example is Lost Stock, who are allowing shoppers to buy a box of clothing directly from the manufacturers, with almost 40 percent (almost £13) of the proceeds of each box donated to Bangladesh through a non-profit organisation based here, he said adding that Lost Stock’s goal is to help 50,000 workers and their families by the end of the year.

Opportunities Ahead

The British High Commissioner said they are keen to diversify the supply chain for the UK National Health Service to make it more resilient in future and are exploring the potential of buying PPE from Bangladesh.

"There is already some UK sourcing of PPE from Bangladesh and we are working with industry to expand this quickly," he said.

Dickson said the capability and responsiveness which make Bangladeshi companies so competitive in RMG should help them expand their PPE business.

The British High Commissioner said COVID-19 is unprecedented and has had an impact on health, livelihoods, and mobility in the UK and Bangladesh.

But, Dickson said, the fundamentals of the relationship between the two countries - very strong people to people links, a shared history and Commonwealth ties, a growing trade and economic relationship, working together on shared challenges like climate – remain very strong and provide an excellent platform for working closely together in the future.

He said the COVID-19 outbreak is the biggest public health emergency in a generation, with a huge impact on people everywhere and a catastrophic effect on the global economy.

The British High Commissioner said no country is untouched or unaffected. "An effective global response is in everybody’s interest and will support recovery."

In the face of the COVID challenge, he said, they have been working with partners in Bangladesh to strengthen public health capacity, increase access to sanitation in deprived communities and support preparedness in the Rohingya refugee camps.

The virtual Global Vaccine Summit (being held on 4 June), hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shows UK leadership on a key aspect of tackling the pandemic, Dickson said.

Vaccination is always important to public health everywhere and Sheikh Hasina has a strong and internationally recognised track record of promoting it in Bangladesh, he mentioned.

UK Investment in Bangladesh

The UK is the second largest investor in Bangladesh, and some of the biggest international investors including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Unilever are based in the UK.

Responding to a question, the High Commissioner said the UK companies are very interested in the opportunities presented by Bangladesh’s track record of very strong growth.

"While the pandemic is undoubtedly having a short term impact, I expect a strong investment relationship to continue once the pandemic abates," Dickson said adding that further reform in the business environment would help to build on this momentum.

International Leaders

The British High Commissioner said the UK and Bangladesh are international leaders in tackling climate change and will work together as they move towards the UK-hosted international climate conference, to be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

Bangladesh’s role as chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum makes this partnership particularly important, he said.

"We also work together as leading members of the Commonwealth, on making the most of the opportunities created by the UK’s freedom to set our own trade policy outside the European Union (EU), and on finding a lasting solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis.

More generally, Dickson said, the UK-Bangladesh relationship has been strong and deep since independence in 1971, based on a much longer history and very strong links between our peoples.

"I look forward to leading the UK contribution to the celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary next year," he said.

Bhasan Char

Bhasan Char remains unaffected during cyclone Amphan though the international community opposed relocating Rohingya people there for better life.

Asked about it, the High Commissioner said it was encouraging that the refugees on Bhasan Char were kept safe during Cyclone Amphan.

"We hope it will be possible for the UN to carry out an assessment of the facilities on Bhasan Char in the near future to enable the Government, the UN and international partners to agree a common plan," he said.

Rohingyas Amid COVID-19

Responding to a question, High Commissioner Dickson said the UK is the second largest donor to the international response to the Rohingya crisis, supporting both Rohingyas in the camps and host communities including in building resilience COVID-19.

"We have allocated more than £10 million to support COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts. Working with WHO, UN and NGO partners, our funding has helped to rapidly establish treatment centres with experienced staff for severe and critical cases, and Mobile Medical Units to deliver home-based healthcare and monitoring," he said.

The High Commissioner said they are also providing oxygen supplies for the isolation and treatment facilities.

These facilities, he said, are ready to treat both refugees and host communities.

Their partners have also been distributing soap, building more handwashing structures, and raising awareness about personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and sharing information to reduce rumours, Dickson said.

"And our funding is still working, as we do every year, to prepare the camps in case of heavy rains and cyclones, as well as other disease outbreaks such as dengue and dysentery," said the High Commissioner adding that they have also provided food relief to 53,000 individuals in the host communities in Cox’s Bazar district, many of whom have lost their livelihoods.

The British High Commissioner said they will continue to work closely with the government of Bangladesh, the UN and the communities to assess need and respond quickly.

He said they have ensured that the Rohingya situation continues to be addressed on the global stage, particularly through their leading role on this issue in the UN Security Council.

"Our aim, working with the government of Bangladesh and international partners, is to enable the Rohingyas to return home to Rakhine in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner, and to support them until that is possible," the High Commissioner said.

The government and people of Bangladesh have shown exemplary humanity in supporting these persecuted people, he mentioned.

Media in UK, Bangladesh and Beyond

The British High Commissioner said the media plays a critical part in upholding democracy everywhere, and is facing challenges in many parts of the world.

"It is even more important in the present time of global crisis that the media is free to do its job and give citizens the facts they need to stay informed and safe," he said.

Dickson said the UK has been at the forefront of defending media freedom globally, working particularly with Canada.

"I greatly admire the courage and resourcefulness of the media in Bangladesh in its reporting on the COVID crisis, not least as the nature of their work means that journalists are particularly at risk," he said.

Ties Amid COVID-19

The British High Commissioner said they are very concerned by the rising death toll in Bangladesh and the UK is playing a major role in the global response to COVID-19 especially in supporting efforts to find a vaccine.

"We are working closely with the Government and other partners here to deliver on the National Preparedness and Response Plan to strengthen public health capacity, increase access to sanitation in deprived communities, and provide support to those who are facing economic hardship," he said.

Dickson said they have provided more than £7 million in support of the national health system which has, among other things, helped to increase capacity for COVID-19 testing by supporting 60 additional lab technicians across 30 government labs.

He said they have also helped BRAC with over £1 million to reach more than 5 million people with prevention and outbreak management messages.

The UK provided £3 million to UNDP to increase access to sanitation for more than 2 million people in deprived communities in 20 city corporations and municipalities across the country.

"As our regular support through a consortium of several NGOs led by Concern worldwide, we are helping the disaster-prone coastal area of the South-west Bangladesh to increase COVID-19 testing capacity," Dickson said.

Opportunities for Youths

The British High Commissioner said the UK offers opportunities for young Bangladeshis to study in Britain, including through Commonwealth and Chevening scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate study.

The COVID-19 pandemic means that admissions processes and modes of teaching will be different this year, but there are some fantastic and innovative examples of high-quality online learning being delivered by institutions across the UK, he said.

Dickson said the UK universities are encouraging applications even if students are unable to travel to the UK to meet usual timelines.

"Our Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh are currently closed, but we hope to resume normal visa services as soon as we are able," he said adding that Bangladeshi international students can prepare themselves online to join the UK’s world-class universities.

The UK Government is introducing the new, internationally competitive Graduate immigration route for international students in the summer of 2021.

Successful applicants on this route will be able to stay and work, or look for work, in the UK at any skill level for a period of two years, said the High Commissioner.

He said UK Universities are also very keen to establish a presence in Bangladesh, as they have in other fast growing countries in Asia.

"We hope the Cross Border Higher Education Act will be implemented soon to enable them to offer an affordable world class education to young people in Bangladesh," he said.

People-to-People Relations

The relationship between the British and Bangladesh people is deep and strong, with around 600,000 people of Bangladesh origin living in the UK, said the British High Commissioner.

He mentioned wider links between the two countries across many areas including, trade, education, development, defence, culture and curry!

"I look forward to celebrating all of this when Bangladesh marks 50 years of Independence next year," said High Commissioner Dickson.