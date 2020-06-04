CMCH doctor among 3 died from COVID-19 in Chattogram

Three people, including a physician of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, died from coronavirus in Chattogram on Thursday.

The deceased physician was identified as Dr Muhid Hasan, medical officer at emergency department of CMCH.

Dr Faysal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association’s Chattogram unit, confirmed the information, saying Dr Muhid tested positive for the virus over a week back.

“He succumbed to the coronavirus while undergoing treatment at intensive care unit of CMCH,” he said, adding that the deadly virus has so far infected 73 physicians there and claimed two physicians’ lives.

Two more people died from COVID-19 while being treated at Chittagong General Hospital.

Dr Abdur Rob, senior consultant at medicine department of the CGH, said the duo died at ICU in the morning. They both are from Chattogram metropolitan area.

Bangladesh continues to witness surges in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths as the health authorities announced the detection of 2,423 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 781 while the number of confirmed cases stood at 57,563, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at a regular online briefing.