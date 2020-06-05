Indian HC announces online competition



High Commission of India in Dhaka along with India's Ministry of AYUSH and Indian Council of Cultural Relations has announced online video blogging competition titled 'My Life My Yoga - Bangladesh'. The competition is part of Government of India's efforts to celebrate International Day of Yoga, 2020.







June 21 is widely celebrated as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), ever since its declaration by UN in 2014. This year, owing to various restrictions in place to control the spread of Covid19, IDY 2020 will be celebrated online by the Government of India. Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has launched the global online Video Blogging Competition - 'My Life, My Yoga' as part of IDY 2020.







The competition invites yoga enthusiasts to share their experience with Yoga as well as the Yogic practices they practice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Deadline for receiving entries is 15 June 2020, 11:50 PM IST (16 June 2020 12:20 AM BST).







Winners of the Bangladesh edition of the competition will receive attractive prizes and will be able to participate in the global edition of 'My Life My Yoga' competition as well, said a press release issued by Indian High Commission.





Breathing exercises and yogic practices are known to strengthen the body's immune system. Regular practice of yoga is not only useful in reducing mental stress, but also in improving physical health. Amateur and professional Yoga practitioners of Yoga in Bangladesh are invited to share their experience of Yoga in their life through this competition.







In order to participate in this competition, all video submission as per the above-mentioned guidelines must be received by the deadline. Winners will be contacted by June 21st, 2020. Stay tuned on Yoga portal (https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga/) for further details related to communication and receiving of awards.

