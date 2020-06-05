Doctors associations launch telemedicine service

Health Minister, Zahid Maleque inaugurated the call center through a video conference on Monday. -AA



Bangladesh Society of Medicine (BSM) initiated a program to facilitate telemedicine services during the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative is also backed by three other doctors' associations, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), SwadhinataChikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP), and Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS).







This project aims to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients over the phone though call centers in a bid to ensure that people can access medical advice from their homes during the pandemic.Health Minister, Zahid Maleque inaugurated the call center for Covid-19 patients on Monday (June 1) through a video conference.





The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Directorate General of Health Services set up the call centers under the supervision of Bangladesh Society of Medicine (BSM) who are working in collaboration with Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), SwadhinataChikitsak Parishad (SWACHIP) and Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS).





AMZ Hospital, Badda, Dhaka is the hospital partner of this initiative.Meanwhile, renowned pharmaceutical companies Servier, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Aristopharma Limited will be working in the project in the capacity of Scientific Partners.





During the virtual inauguration, the health minister remarked that by facilitating treatment over the phone, the associations have set an example of fulfilling their duties towards the people and the country.





The leaders of the associations have assured that through these 24-hour hotlines those who are already hospitalized or currently in isolation, waiting on hospital admission, will be provided necessary medical advice by specialists.







They said that people will be able to connect to a specialist as well as receive general treatment.Covid-19 patients can now call these 24-hour hotlines which are active from Wednesday (June 3, 2020) for medical advice: 01313791130, 01313791138, 01313791139, 01313791140.







