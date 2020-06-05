Ex-UK spy chief: COVID-19 could be from Wuhan lab



The coronavirus pandemic may have started by accident in a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to a former British spy.Sir Richard Dearlove, who headed the UK's intelligence agency MI6 until 2004, told the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper that the origins of the virus may not reside in a wet market in Wuhan, where it had previously been suggested that it passed to humans from bats, reports Arab News.





Instead, he claims that it may have escaped from a lab, citing a controversial study by British and Norwegian researchers, including Prof. Angus Dalgleish of St. George's at the University of London and John Fredrik Moxnes, a chief scientific adviser to the Norwegian military.





Chinese city is home to two labs that have carried out tests on bats, as well as coronaviruses, in the past: The Wuhan Center for Disease Control and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.







The presence of both these facilities has fueled speculation that COVID-19 is the result of human error, and that the virus escaped the confines of testing to reach the local population by accident.





It is a theory that has been promoted most notably by US President Donald Trump, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has previously talked of "enormous evidence" that the virus is a man-made pathogen.It has drawn criticism, though, from many scientists worldwide, and the study in question has been rejected by a number of scientific journals.





Evidence published in British medical journal The Lancet claimed to be able to trace 27 of the first 41 identified COVID-19 cases back to the same Wuhan wet market, reinforcing the original hypothesis.





The US National Intelligence Director's office, meanwhile, said it took the view of "the wider scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified," though it added that it would continue to assess all evidence to the contrary.





The study, though, claims to have identified evidence that the virus's genetic sequence may have been edited, calling it a "remarkably well-adapted virus for human co-existence."







Sir Richard said scientists at one of the facilities may have been conducting "gene-splicing experiments" in an effort to identify potentially dangerous pathogens like the SARS epidemic in 2003.





"It's a risky business if you make a mistake," Sir Richard told the Telegraph. "Look at the stories ... of the attempts by the (Chinese) leadership to lock down any debate about the origins of the pandemic and the way that people have been arrested or silenced.





"I think it will make every country in the world rethink how it treats its relationship with China and how the international community behaves towards the Chinese leadership."The UK government has said it has seen "no evidence" to suggest that the virus originated in a lab.







Leave Your Comments