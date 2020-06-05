Memorial service to be held for Floyd after week of protests

Demonstrators continued to stage large and mainly peaceful rallies in cities including Los Angeles many hours after new indictments were announced against Minneapolis police officers. -AFP



A memorial service was to be held Thursday for George Floyd after more than a week of nationwide protests over the African American's death at the hands of a white police officer.





Led by civil rights activist Al Sharpton, the ceremony will be held in Minneapolis, where Floyd died on May 25 after being detained by police. A video showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for his life triggered rioting in the city and unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest unlike any seen in the US since the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.





Sharpton, who will give the eulogy for Floyd, met with his family on Wednesday. "Tomorrow we will lay out how we will mobilize nationally in the name of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and more," the leading rights activist said on Twitter,





referring to a black jogger who was shot dead in February and a black medical worker killed by police in her own apartment in March. Floyd's death reignited long-felt anger over police killings of African Americans, and echoed high-profile cases that spurred the Black Lives Matter movement.



Minnesota prosecutors on Wednesday increased the charges against Chauvin to second-degree murder, roughly akin to manslaughter.His three colleagues at the scene of Floyd's arrest for allegedly seeking to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and taken into custody.





The arrest of all four officers has been a focus for tens of thousands of protesters who have marched in the streets of dozens of US cities, often defying curfews to condemn police brutality and demand racial justice.





Floyd's family, in a statement thanking protesters, called the arrests and new charges a "bittersweet moment" -- and a "significant step forward on the road to justice." They urged Americans to continue to "raise their voices for change in peaceful ways."





With a key demand met, protestors nevertheless staged large and mainly peaceful rallies Wednesday calling for deeper change in cities from New York to Los Angeles, hours after the new indictments were announced.





Most of the protests which have swelled in cities across the country since Floyd's death have been peaceful, but some have degenerated into rioting.





US cities including Los Angeles and Washington delayed the start of their curfews by several hours Wednesday after looting and violence had subsided the previous night, while Seattle scrapped its curfew with immediate effect.





But several arrests were made in New York after groups of protesters continued to march in Manhattan and Brooklyn after the city's 8:00 pm curfew had passed.





In Manhattan, protester Brian Clark earlier said the charges were "a good start" but vowed demonstrators would "exercise our right to protest until every black person gets the justice they deserve."





"This could have happened a week ago... it wasn't until people started marching on the streets and started tearing things that people started to pay attention."





A large group also protested at the US Capitol in Washington beyond curfew. Thousands took to the streets in Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to redirect $250 million toward black community health and education from budgets including the police department.











---AFP, Washington







