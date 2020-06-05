Cox's Bazar Int'l University Case filed over embezzlement of Tk 3cr



A case has been filed over the alleged embezzlement of Tk three crore of Cox's Bazar International University through furnishing fake documents.





Abdul Hamid, treasurer of the university, filed the case with Cox's Bazar Model Police Station on Tuesday. Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Abu Md Shahjahan Kabir said, "





A case has been filed over the misappropriation of money from the lone institution of higher studies in Cox's Bazar accusing four people including Mujibur Rahman, secretary of the board of trustees of the university, and his three brothers. Investigation is going on in this connection."





According to the case statement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the approval of a private university in Cox's Bazar at a rally in Ukhia in 2013.







Salauddin Ahmed CIP, founder and chairman of the board of trustees of the university, alleged that Mujibur Rahman, secretary of the board of trustees, managed a letter from the education ministry in his name as 'entrepreneur' through fraudulence while performing his duties as the communicator on behalf of the trustee board of the university.







Later, without the knowledge of founder Salauddin Ahmed, Mujibur Rahman appointed his two brothers Abdus Sabur and Abdul Mabud and relative Monir Uddin Arif in different posts of the university. Even, he was desperate to trun the university a den of 'Jamaat-Shibir'.







It has also been mentioned in the case that Mujibur Rahman has embezzled Tk 2 crore 98 lakh 37 thousand by forging the signatures of the trustee board chairman Salauddin Ahmed. Mujibur Rahman said, "The allegations brought against me are false and baseless. I'm not involved with the misappropriation of money mentioned in the case."









--- Chanchal Dasgupta, Cox's Bazar

